Delhi Capitals have faced a setback in the buildup to the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as a member of their support staff has tested for Covid-19.

The franchise put out a statement on Sunday to confirm that their assistant physiotherapist has tested positive but he hasn’t been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise.

Here is the statement by DC:

“Delhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for Covid-19. He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one. He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings were in trouble last week after 13 members of their unit, including two players, tested positive for Covid-19. They held their first training session on Friday.

IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 8. The tournament schedule was announced on Sunday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians slated to face CSK in the opening game.