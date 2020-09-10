Former South Africa international Jonty Rhodes will be moving to Sweden with his family after the Indian Premier League to take charge as head coach of the country’s national team, the Swedish Cricket Federation announced on Thursday.

The 51-year-old Rhodes is currently in Dubai for the IPL as the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab.

“Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach,” SCF said in a statement.

Rhodes said he is excited about the fresh challenge.

“I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish Cricket community. This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can’t wait to get started,” said Rhodes.

The federation feels that the association with Rhodes will not only help its national team but also the grassroots.

“Jonty will play a pivotal role in lifting our players as well as assisting in securing quality coaching framework for the future sustainability of the game,” said Benn Harradine, SCF Sports Director.

“I am delighted to have him as part of our small and ambitious team,” he added.

Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIS for South Africa between 1992 and 2003. He is considered among the most agile to have ever taken the field in international cricket.

BREAKING NEWS!

Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach.

Read more here: https://t.co/FNZvpwyz4k pic.twitter.com/5qhRk00VUw — Cricket Sweden 🏏 (@Swedish_Cricket) September 10, 2020

Rhodes will start his tenure at the Swedish Cricket Association in mid-November, where he will start from the Swedish Cricket Association’s office in Idrottens Hus, Stockholm.

Jonty’s employment comes with great anticipation for the Swedish Cricket Association. Our goals are to be able to provide a transparent and sustainable platform for our young and talented players and to present Sweden as a competitor on the international level,” said Zalmay Daftani, chairman of the Swedish Cricket Association.

“Jonty has not only been one of the best players in cricket ever, his zeal to support our vision in Sweden as head coach will be incredibly valuable in helping our development move forward. Both myself and the board are happy to have Jonty as a valuable member of SCF.”