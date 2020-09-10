Indian paceman Deepak Chahar has returned to the Chennai Super Kings bio-bubble after recovering from coronavirus ahead of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

Chahar, one of two Chennai players who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, needs to undergo further fitness tests to start training for the T20 tournament starting September 19.

“Deepak Chahar has tested negative twice and is back in the team bubble,” Chennai chief executive Kasi Viswanathan said.

The player will undergo further tests, including a cardio examination, under BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) medical team guidance before he can train.

Another uncapped Indian player, Ruturaj Gaikwad, is still in isolation and will rejoin the team in a few days, part of the squad to play the opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the players, 11 officials and staff from the Chennai team tested Covid positive after the squad landed in the UAE.

Two Chennai players, including senior batsman Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, have since opted out due to “personal reasons”.