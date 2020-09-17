New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz says he does not feel under pressure to justify his £70 million ($90 million) price tag at Stamford Bridge as he sets his sights on emulating manager Frank Lampard.

The Germany playmaker has made one of the highest-profile moves of the transfer window as part of Lampard’s major overhaul.

Havertz, who made his debut for the London club in Monday’s 3-1 win at Brighton, dismissed concerns that the size of the fee would be a burden.

“Of course it’s a big price tag but I think in football today it is normal to pay these prices,” said the former Bayer Leverkusen player.

“So for me I will not put a lot of pressure on myself because I think I am doing not the best or the worst because the price tag is that high.”

Havertz showed glimpses of his quality against Brighton but struggled for rhythm after a short pre-season with the Blues.

The 21-year-old grew up watching Lampard as a player at Chelsea and said his new boss was an ideal role model.

“I watched many games of him as a kid, and he was also like the way I play as a midfielder, to go in the box, to score goals and make assists,” said Havertz of Lampard.

“He can give me tips and I think he will help me a lot to become a better football player, a better midfield player, so I am very excited that he is my manager now,” he added.