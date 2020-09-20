Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have reached the final in the last two editions and have made it to the playoffs in every year that they have been part of the Indian Premier League.

Here are the fixtures for CSK during the 2020 season and their results:

CSK fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK win by 5 wickets 2 RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai SRH vs CSK 13 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai DC vs CSK 17 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK vs MI 23 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah RCB vs CSK 25 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai CSK vs KKR 29 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai CSK vs KXIP 1 Nov, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi

A recap of CSK’s matches during IPL 2020: