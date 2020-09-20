Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have reached the final in the last two editions and have made it to the playoffs in every year that they have been part of the Indian Premier League.

Here are the fixtures for CSK during the 2020 season and their results:

CSK fixtures and results for IPL 2020

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points 
MI vs CSK 19 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK win by 5 wickets 2
RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah
CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai
CSK vs SRH 2 Oct, Fri (1930) Dubai
KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai
KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi
CSK vs RCB 10 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai
SRH vs CSK 13 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai
DC vs CSK 17 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah
CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi
CSK vs MI 23 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah
RCB vs CSK 25 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai
CSK vs KKR 29 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai
CSK vs KXIP 1 Nov, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi

A recap of CSK’s matches during IPL 2020:

  1. Chennai Super Kings got their season off to a winning start against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, thanks to half centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. Read report here.