Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have reached the final in the last two editions and have made it to the playoffs in every year that they have been part of the Indian Premier League.
Here are the fixtures for CSK during the 2020 season and their results:
CSK fixtures and results for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK win by 5 wickets
|2
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP vs CSK
|4 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR vs CSK
|7 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK vs RCB
|10 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH vs CSK
|13 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|DC vs CSK
|17 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK vs RR
|19 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK vs MI
|23 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Sharjah
|RCB vs CSK
|25 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|CSK vs KKR
|29 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|CSK vs KXIP
|1 Nov, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
A recap of CSK’s matches during IPL 2020:
- Chennai Super Kings got their season off to a winning start against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, thanks to half centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. Read report here.