With a new captain in KL Rahul and a new backroom staff headed by Anil Kumble, Kings XI Punjab will look to end their wait to lift the Indian Premier League trophy in the 13th edition.

Here are the fixtures for KXIP during the 2020 season and their results:

(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)

KXIP fixtures and results for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over after tied match 0 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RCB vs KXIP 15 Oct, Thu (1930) Sharjah MI vs KXIP 18 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP vs DC 20 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai KXIP vs SRH 24 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai KKR vs KXIP 26 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah KXIP vs RR 30 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi CSK vs KXIP 1 Nov, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi

A recap of KXIP’s matches during IPL 2020:

The start was near perfect but KXIP lost their way in the middle part of the match before Mayank Agarwal’s stunning innings brought them close to win. But, with one run needed off two balls, KXIP lost two wickets to tie the match and eventually lost in the Super Over. Read the match report here and watch the highlights of below:

