Sunrisers Hyderabad are known for their consistency and smart team-building tactics during their time in the Indian Premier League. With David Warner back as captain, they will seek a second title after the Aussie had led to the championship in 2016.
Here are the fixtures for SRH during the 2020 season and their results:
(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)
SRH fixtures and results for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep, Mon (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH lost the match by 10 runs
|0
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep, Tue (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK vs SRH
|2 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Dubai
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Sharjah
|SRH vs KXIP
|8 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH vs RR
|11 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Dubai
|SRH vs CSK
|13 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH vs KKR
|18 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|RR vs SRH
|22 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP vs SRH
|24 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|SRH vs DC
|27 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|RCB vs SRH
|31 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|SRH vs MI
|3 Nov, Tue (1930)
|Sharjah
A recap of SRH’s matches during IPL 2020:
- If at the end of the season Sunrisers come up two points short of a playoff spot they will look back with disgust at this match. The side went from 121/2 to 153 all out in quick time thanks to poor decision-making and some terrible dismissals and lost the match by 10 runs. Read the match report here and watch highlights below.
Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com