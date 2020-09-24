Having won the Indian Premier League title twice (2012, 2014), Kolkata Knight Riders have now gone five years without reaching the final. In the 2019 edition, the team missed out on a place in the playoffs spot too. Dinesh Karthik’s side will look to end that wait in the 13th edition.

Here are the fixtures for KKR during the 2020 season and their results:

KKR fixtures for IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 49 runs 0 KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RCB vs KKR 12 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR vs RCB 21 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR vs DC 24 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR vs KXIP 26 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah CSK vs KKR 29 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KKR vs RR 1 Nov, Sun (1930) Dubai

A recap of KKR’s matches during IPL 2020:

As the last of eight teams to take to the field in this tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders showed signs of rustiness as they struggled with both bat and ball against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Having won the toss, KKR were behind the eight-ball for pretty much the entirety of the game with Pat Cummins having a forgettable first outing while bowling. Read the report here and watch the highlights below.

Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com