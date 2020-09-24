Having won the Indian Premier League title twice (2012, 2014), Kolkata Knight Riders have now gone five years without reaching the final. In the 2019 edition, the team missed out on a place in the playoffs spot too. Dinesh Karthik’s side will look to end that wait in the 13th edition.
Here are the fixtures for KKR during the 2020 season and their results:
(Scroll sideways to view all columns in the table)
KKR fixtures for IPL 2020
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 49 runs
|0
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Dubai
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|KKR vs CSK
|7 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP vs KKR
|10 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB vs KKR
|12 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|MI vs KKR
|16 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH vs KKR
|18 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR vs RCB
|21 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR vs DC
|24 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR vs KXIP
|26 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK vs KKR
|29 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR vs RR
|1 Nov, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
A recap of KKR’s matches during IPL 2020:
- As the last of eight teams to take to the field in this tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders showed signs of rustiness as they struggled with both bat and ball against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Having won the toss, KKR were behind the eight-ball for pretty much the entirety of the game with Pat Cummins having a forgettable first outing while bowling. Read the report here and watch the highlights below.
Highlights videos courtesy: iplt20.com