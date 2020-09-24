Tributes poured in for former Australia batsman Dean Jones who died at 59 due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday.
Jones was in Mumbai for his commentary stint with Star Sports for the Indian Premier League.
Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” tournament’s broadcaster Star Sports said a press release.
The news came as a bolt out of the blue for cricket fans who were listening to his commentary over the past few days, with even his fellow commentators expressing their shock at the news.
He was a member of the World Cup-winning side in 1987 and was scored a famous double century in the tied Test match in Chennai between India and Australia, in 1986. He retired from cricket in 1998 and was closely associated with the game as a commentator as well as coach.
