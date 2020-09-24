India captain Virat Kohli spoke about the Yo-Yo test that cricketers have to go through and how it helped the cricketers achieve high-level fitness in an interaction with the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi was interacting with fitness experts across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the Fit India Movement and asked Kohli about the mandatory running aerobic fitness routine.

“I heard these days there is a yo yo test for the team, what is this test,” asked Modi.

Kohli replied, “This test was very important from fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement.”

The gruelling routine has two sets of cones that are placed 20 metres apart. Once the beep is sounded, an athlete has to reach the marker on the other side by the time the next beep sounds, turn and get back to where he started before the third beep.

Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore side, in quest for an elusive Indian Premier League title.

You can watch the entire interaction here:

With PTI inputs