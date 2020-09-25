KL Rahul sent Kings XI Punjab to the top of the Indian Premier League standings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners with a smashing 69-ball 132 that helped his team win the game a huge margin of 97 runs.
Smashing seven fours and 14 sixes, Rahul unleashed his most destructive self on the RCB bowlers who had no answers to the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. He surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.
Watch: Against Kohli & Co, Rahul slams highest ever score by an Indian in IPL history
Rahul became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2,000 runs in the IPL and broke numerous records on the way. Here are some key numbers from his breath-taking knock.
