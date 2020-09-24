KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League season to propel Kings XI Punjab to a daunting 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in on Thursday.

With his spectacular knock, he surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

At the end of the match, Rahul’s 132* was more than what RCB managed as a team. Virat Kohli and Co were bowled out for 109 as KXIP won by 97 runs.

Playing his 60th innings, Rahul also became the fastest Indian to reach the 2000 IPL runs. The stylish batsman clipped away a full length delivery to fine leg for four to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who reached the milestone in 63 innings.

Rahul, who was dropped in the 17th and then again in the 18th over by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, played the role of sheet anchor early on before scoring 132* off 69 balls that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

After he was dropped for a second time, Rahul scored 42 off nine balls as Kohli could only look on, while applauding while his India teammate when he got to the century.

This was Rahul’s second century in the tournament, after his knock against Mumbai Indians last year.

This was also the highest score by a captain in the history of the tournament.

Highest scores by Indians in IPL:



132* - KL RAHUL today

128* - Rishabh Pant, 2018

127 - Murali Vijay, 2010

122 - Virender Sehwag, 2014

120* - Paul Valthaty, 2011#IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 24, 2020

Highlights of the KL Rahul innings:

The dropped catches by Virat Kohli:

KL Rahul takes on Dale Steyn: