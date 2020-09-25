KL Rahul sent Kings XI Punjab to the top of the Indian Premier League standings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners with a smashing 69-ball 132 that helped his team win the game a huge margin of 97 runs.

Smashing seven fours and 14 sixes, Rahul unleashed his most destructive self on the RCB bowlers who had no answers to the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. He surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

Watch: Against Kohli & Co, Rahul slams highest ever score by an Indian in IPL history

Rahul became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2,000 runs in the IPL and broke numerous records on the way. Here are some key numbers from his breath-taking knock.

KL Rahul during his 132*:



- Highest IPL score by an Indian / Keeper / Captain

- Highest T20 score by a keeper-captain

- Highest T20 score in the UAE

- First Indian to score T20 centuries in four countries

- 2nd player after ABD with IPL tons in two countries#IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 24, 2020

Highest individual scores by captains in IPL:



132* - KL RAHUL today

126 - Warner, 2017

119 - Sehwag, 2011

113 - Kohli, 2016

109 - Kohli, 2016

108* - Kohli, 2016#IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 24, 2020

Career's first four T20 centuries coming in different nations:



Cameron Delport (SA, ENG, AFG, PAK)

KL RAHUL (USA, ENG, IND, UAE)#KXIPvRCB #IPL2020 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 25, 2020

Most runs in last 2 overs of an IPL inns:



44 (10) - Kohli v GL, 2016

42 (9) - KL RAHUL today

39 (11) - McCullum v RCB, 2008

38 (9) - Morris v DD, 2017

38 (11) - Stoinis v KXIP, 2020#IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 24, 2020

Batsman outscoring opposition in IPL:



McCullum (158) v RCB (82), 2008

Dravid (66) v RR (58), 2009

Gayle (175) v PWI (133), 2013

Gayle (117) v KXIP (88), 2015

ABD (129) & Kohli (109) v GL, 2016

Rahul (132) v RCB, 2020#IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) September 24, 2020

