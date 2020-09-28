IPL 2020, RCB vs MI live: Rohit elects to bowl first, Kohli and Co make three changes to playing XI
Live updates
After 5 overs, RCB are 49/0 (Padikkal 9, Finch 40)
Hat-trick of fours! Rahul Chahar joins the attack Aaron Finch goes on the offensive. This is a solid start for RCB.
After 4 overs, RCB are 35/0 (Padikkal 8, Finch 27)
Finch going hard now and keeping the scoreboard ticking. He’s still in some discomfort, though, after getting hit on the box earlier. Nine runs from that Pattinson over.
After 3 overs, RCB are 26/0 (Padikkal 8, Finch 18)
SIX! First maximum of the game and it comes from Finch’s bat. Boult pitches it full and the Australian white-ball skipper drives it straight back. Gorgeous shot.
After 2 overs, RCB are 16/0 (Padikkal 7, Finch 9)
Finch living dangerously. Gets a top-edge for four before mis-timing a pull in the air. Krunal runs in from the deep but the ball falls short. An eventful over from Pattinson.
After 1 over, RCB are 8/0 (Padikkal 7, Finch 1)
Devdutt Padikkal with the first four of the match. A stylish flick past square-leg. Hint of movement for Trent Boult but no harm done.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Dubai! Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal opening the batting for RCB. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand for MI. Here we go!
7.17 pm: Virat Kohli at the toss – “We wanted to bat first. It’s a decent shout to defend on this ground. We’re working extra hard on our catching and fielding. I think we bowled well in the first match, last game, we didn’t have the momentum going into the death overs. We’ll be looking to be more attacking with the ball.”
7.13 pm: Rohit Sharma at the toss – “The wicket looks a bit green but dry. Hopeful that it plays well under lights, that’s why we are chasing. We’ll have to play good cricket, back ourselves to do the job. The results (out here in Dubai) have been in favour of teams batting first, but we had a great last game and the confidence is there.”
7.08 pm: Playing XIs –
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana.
MI: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
7.05 pm: MI with one change: Saurabh Tiwary is unfit and Ishan Kishan comes in. Kohli says RCB wanted to bat first anyway. They have three changes: Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav replaced by Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Singh.
7.01 pm: TOSS – Rohit Sharma has won the toss and MI will BOWL first. “Hoping that the pitch plays well under the lights. We have to play good cricket at the end of the day,” says Rohit.
6.58 pm: Pitch report – Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater reckon the surface is dry and should be good for batting. No surprises there.
6.56 pm: Mumbai Indians lost the opener to CSK but bounced back in style in their next game with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah playing starring roles. Read all about that here.
6.51 pm: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 27 times, with the men in blue emerging victorious 18 times. Virat Kohli and Co are coming in after a crushing defeat to Kings XI Punjab in their previous game, will they turn things around tonight?
6.47 pm: Some RCB team news has come in before the toss. Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are set to play as they’ve been handed their caps. Which should mean Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn will miss out and AB de Villiers will keep wickets.
6.44 pm: Before we build up to tonight’s encounter, here’s looking back at a sensational turnaround by Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia against Kings XI Punjab last night:
The Sharjah Redemption: Rahul Tewatia and the art of not giving up
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates of match No 10 of this year’s Indian Premier League.
Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royals Challengers Bangalore take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.
Both teams are coming in with a win and a loss each so far in the tournament.