IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: DC to bowl first, Williamson picked by SRH
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Toss: DC will bowl first
DC have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Iyers reckons it is a good pitch and they would back themselves to chase here. Ishant Sharma comes into the team for DC.
Samad in for Saha and Kane Williamson comes in for Nabi. Changes that SRH probably needed to make.
Pitch: The match will be played on a used wicket and that could have an impact. But expect it to remain good for batting.
Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 11 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Tonight, the Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.
Shreyas Iyer’s DC have won both their games so far and are at the top of the points table.
While David Warner’s SRH lost their opening two matches and are at the bottom of the table.