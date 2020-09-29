India badminton player Saina Nehwal, cricketers Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina were among the sportspersons on Tuesday who demanded justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gangraped in Hathras and later died of her injuries in Delhi.
The 19-year-old woman, who was gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14, was brought to a Delhi hospital on Monday for treatment but could not survive.
The woman’s gangrape and the death has sparked outrage and protests. All the four men alleged to have committed the crime have been arrested.
The young woman was left paralysed by the attack and her tongue was also cut when the accused attempted to strangle her, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir stated.