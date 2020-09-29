India badminton player Saina Nehwal, cricketers Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina were among the sportspersons on Tuesday who demanded justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gangraped in Hathras and later died of her injuries in Delhi.

The 19-year-old woman, who was gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14, was brought to a Delhi hospital on Monday for treatment but could not survive.

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

The culprits should be hanged ... Really frustrating and heartbreaking ..#Hathras #RIPManishaValmiki 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 29, 2020

It pains a lot to even hear this. A girl from UP was tortured & gang raped at #Hathras has lost her life today. We need to take strict actions against the culprits.This needs to stop NOW, our women deserve every right to go outside without any fear. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 29, 2020

The woman’s gangrape and the death has sparked outrage and protests. All the four men alleged to have committed the crime have been arrested.

The young woman was left paralysed by the attack and her tongue was also cut when the accused attempted to strangle her, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir stated.