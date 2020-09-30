New Zealand ended the T20I series against Australia on a high after beating the hosts by five wickets in the third T20I at Brisbane on Wednesday.

Having asked Australia to bat first after winning the toss, the New Zealand bowlers dealt early blows to the hosts reducing them to 57/4 in the first ten overs.

However, useful knocks from Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner took Australia past the 100-mark and helped them post a competitive total of 123/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

New Zealand, too, lost wickets at regular intervals but Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin held the innings together.

Amelia Kerr who starred with the ball picking up two wickets smashed a 10-ball 18 to take New Zealand home and restore some pride for his side who ended their 13-match losing streak against Australia.

Kerr was awarded the player of the match award for her all-round brilliance.

Australia won the series 2-1 having won the first two matches of the series. Gardner was adjudged as the player of the series having scored 80 runs in three matches.