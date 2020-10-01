One of the hardest things in cricket, as in any sport, is to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat. The Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will, therefore, be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

KXIP were at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in the tournament’s history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday in Sharjah.

While Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over after Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back chasing 202.

Defending champions MI lost their opening game against Chennai Super Kings but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Rohit Sharma’s men failed to cross the line against RCB.

Similarly, after losing in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register their first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, they lost to Rajasthan.

KXIP have failed to step up their game when it mattered most. In their two losses, they were in a good position but could not grab the key moments. That will a point of concern for Anil Kumble and the support staff.

Their bowling looked out of sorts against Rajasthan as they failed to defend a big total with Rahul Tewatia hitting pacer Sheldon Cottrel for five sixes in an over to win the match for his team.

Even Mohammed Shami (3/53), who had been in brilliant form prior to that onslaught, was taken to the cleaners. Barring an economical spell by young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (0/34), the other KXIP bowlers had an off day against Rajasthan.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made inspiring starts this season, hitting a century and a fifty each, and getting the duo out early will be the key for Mumbai.

IPL 2020: Bowling coach Shane Bond on how MI can ‘create pressure’ on KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Against Rajasthan, the pair shared a 183-run opening stand with Agarwal scoring his first ton while Rahul, fresh from recording the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, hit a 54-ball 69.

Mumbai Indians have batting firepower with the likes of Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the top-order, followed by the big-hitting Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

A major cause of concern for them will be pace ace Jaspirt Bumrah’s inconsistency. The speedster has picked up only three wickets in as many games and has failed to make the kind of consistent impact that is expected from a bowler of his calibre.

Mumbai, though, will have a slight edge having played a game in Abu Dhabi coming into this clash.

Head-to-head Matches KXIP won MI won KXIP win% MI win% KXIP vs MI 24 11 13 45.84 54.16

Milestones

KXIP batsman Mayank Agarwal is 13 short of reaching 1500 IPL runs. His friend and captain Rahul had recently become the fastest to reach 2,000 runs in the tournament.

Playing his third season for the franchise, Rahul requires 26 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs for KXIP.

He looked destined to get there in the last match, but Rohit Sharma is now just two runs away from completing 5000 IPL runs. He will join Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina as the third batsman to reach that landmark in the tournament’s history.

MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav needs two sixes to complete 50 in the tournament.

Squads

KXIP squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Chris Gayle Mohammed Shami K Gowtham KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal Mujeeb ur Rahman Glenn Maxwell Nicholas Pooran Karun Nair Arshdeep Singh Deepak Hooda Prabhsimran Singh Sarfaraz Khan Hardus Viljoen James Neesham Mandeep Singh M Ashwin Chris Jordan J Suchith Tajinder Singh Harpreet Brar Darshan Nalkande Sheldon Cottrell Ravi Bishnoi Ishan Porel

MI squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Rohit Sharma Dhawal Kulkarni Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Sherfane Rutherford Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Quinton de Kock Suryakumar Yadav James Pattinson Kieron Pollard Aditya Tare Anmolpreet Singh Mitchell McClenaghan Krunal Pandya Chris Lynn Rahul Chahar Anukul Roy Saurabh Tiwary Trent Boult Digvijay Deshmukh Nathan Coulter-Nile Prince Balwant Rai Singh Mohsin Khan

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST and will be live on Star Sports network / Disney+ Hotstar

(With PTI and iplt20 inputs)