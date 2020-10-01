India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led a clinical bowling display to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match on Wednesday.

Mavi and Nagarkoti, who battled injuries in the last two seasons, claimed two wickets apiece, while Varun Chakravarthy also got two to restrict the Royals to 137 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 175.

This was after star Australian pacer Pat Cummins (1/19 from 3 overs) dismissed Steve Smith (3) as the Royals crumbled on a tricky run chase to suffer their first defeat after two successive wins.

For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to the second spot behind Delhi Capitals.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the KKR win:

#IPL2020 #RRvKKR



Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Just want to thank my family, support staff, Dravid sir and Abhishek bhaiya...



It's been a tough couple of seasons for the youngster, he will remember this night for a long time.



Blog: https://t.co/dEzvCT3EZC pic.twitter.com/nhJyiZKbfr — The Field (@thefield_in) September 30, 2020

Which one of our Knights has impressed you the most tonight?#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 30, 2020

& a fantastic catch by the athletic Nagarkoti.@TC59’s 54 towards the end got @rajasthanroyals to a respectable total.#RRvKKR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Not a bad day for young Nagarkoti! 2 wickets, a crisp boundary at the end and a seriously good catch. Hopefully he will continue to repay the extraordinary faith that @KKRiders have had in him — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2020

A diving stunning catch from Kamlesh Nagarkoti, what an athlete this youngster is. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/F3DRQs1AHw — Riya (@reaadubey) September 30, 2020

So good to see both Nagarkoti and Mavi play together & perform so well.. Top bowling, throwing themselves around on the field. And well done @KKRiders for handling them with care. To show faith in two injured youngsters over two seasons is commendable👏🏻 enjoy the rewards #KKRvRR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 30, 2020

It’s been 2 years in the making waiting to see Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nargakoti together again. Great compliment to Venky Mysore and and @KKRiders for staying the course with these two young men. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 30, 2020

Sorry is anyone else in love 😍 with what Nagarkoti & Mavi have been able to do for the @KKRiders — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 30, 2020

Venky Mysore (in RK Show) said "Once Rahul Dravid told me - Kamlesh Nagarkoti is one of the best fielders going in India - he will compete with Ravi Jadeja in future". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 24, 2020

Two wickets. Two catches 👏



20-year old Kamlesh Nagarkoti has many to thank for his breakthrough performance in Dubai. #RRvKKR | #IPL2020 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2020

What an all-round bowling performance from @KKRiders !

Impressive spell from the youngsters Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. @rajasthanroyals have a bit to ponder on in the coming days. #RRvsKKR #IPL202 — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) September 30, 2020

Unsual to see two fast men at long on and long off in #Mavi and #Nagarkoti. And they're so bloody good. So cool!!! — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) September 30, 2020

(with inputs from PTI)