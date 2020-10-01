England Women completed a 5-0 series sweep of the West Indies by winning a rain-reduced five-over clash by three wickets in Derby on Wednesday.

Persistent rain reduced the last match of the series to 60 balls per side, but England still came out on top.

The West Indies made a modest 41/3, with Freya Davies, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone taking a wicket apiece, before England got over the line despite losing seven wickets along the way.

None of England’s players made double figures but in the end Shakera Selman’s errors - finishing the game with a pair of no-balls as tension peaked - proved decisive.

England captain Heather Knight said: “It was a bizarre end to a bizarre summer. It was a bit scrappy but a good learning experience.

“It was about winning in the end and we’re delighted to win the series 5-0 and finish the summer on a high.

“We’ve still got a way to go, we’ve got things to improve on and we want to peak at the right time.”