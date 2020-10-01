Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reached a significant personal landmark on Thursday during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab. The right-hander became the third player, after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, to score 5,000 runs in the T20 tournament.
Rohit, who became the Mumbai Indians captain in 2013 and has led the franchise to four titles since then, also completed 600 runs against Kings XI Punjab. He has scored these many runs against four other teams in the IPL.
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in IPL history, with Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina, who has skipped this season due to personal reasons, in second position.
Most runs in IPL
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|180
|5430
|113
|37.19
|131.12
|5
|36
|480
|190
|Suresh Raina
|193
|5368
|100*
|33.34
|137.14
|1
|38
|493
|194
|Rohit Sharma
|192
|5037*
|109*
|31.87
|130.96
|1
|37
|442
|201
|David Warner
|129
|4793
|126
|42.79
|142.05
|4
|44
|464
|184
|Shikhar Dhawan
|162
|4648
|97*
|33.20
|124.64
|0
|37
|531
|97
|AB de Villiers
|157
|4529
|133*
|40.43
|152.08
|3
|35
|369
|219
|Chris Gayle
|125
|4484
|175*
|41.13
|151.02
|6
|28
|369
|326
|MS Dhoni
|193
|4476
|84*
|42.22
|137.89
|0
|23
|299
|212
|Robin Uthappa
|180
|4427
|87
|28.37
|130.20
|0
|24
|437
|156
|Gautam Gambhir
|154
|4217
|93
|31.23
|123.88
|0
|36
|491
|59
Earlier in this season, Rohit became the second player after Kieron Pollard to hit 150 sixes for Mumbai Indians. The 33-year-old Mumbaikar also got to 200 sixes in the IPL, become the fourth man to do so after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.