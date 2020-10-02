English clubs Arsenal and Tottenham were handed relatively straightforward draws in the group stage of the upcoming Uefa Europa League season.

European powerhouse AC Milan have been drawn in the same group as Scottish giants Celtic.

Here are the groups: Group A: Roma (ITA), Young Boys (SUI), CFR Cluj (ROM), CSKA Sofia (BUL) Group B: Arsenal (ENG), Rapid Vienna (AUT), Molde (NOR), Dundalk (IRL) Group C: Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Slavia Prague (CZE), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR), Nice (FRA) Group D: Benfica (POR), Standard Liege (BEL), Rangers (SCO), Lech Poznan (POL) Group E: PSV Eindhoven (NED), PAOK (GRE), Granada (ESP), Omonia Nicosia (CYP) Group F: Napoli (ITA), Real Sociedad (ESP), AZ Alkmaar (NED), Rijeka (CRO) Group G: Braga (POR), Leicester City (ENG), AEK Athens (GRE), Zorya Luhansk (UKR) Group H: Celtic (SCO), Sparta Prague (CZE), AC Milan (ITA), Lille (FRA) Group I: Villarreal (ESP), Qarabag (AZE), Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR), Sivasspor (TUR) Group J: Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Ludogorets (BUL), LASK (AUT), Antwerp (BEL) Group K: CSKA Moscow (RUS), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Feyenoord (NED), Wolfsberg (AUT) Group L: Gent (BEL), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Hoffenheim (GER), Slovan Liberec (CZE)

The 2020/21 group stage is set ✅



😍 Which games are you excited for? #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/efpgVHqnRS — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 2, 2020

0 - Neither Spurs nor their manager Jose Mourinho have ever faced any of their three group stage opponents for the 2020/21 Europa League. Unknown. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2020

