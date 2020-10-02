Simona Halep avenged last year’s French Open loss to Amanda Anisimova by thrashing the American teenager 6-0, 6-1 on Friday to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros.

Top seed and title favourite Halep extended her career-best winning run to 17 matches and will meet another 19-year-old, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Polish teenager Swiatek dismissed former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 to seal a return to the last 16, matching her best result at a Grand Slam.

Anisimova knocked Halep out in the last eight in Paris a year ago, but the two-time Grand Slam champion made only seven unforced errors as she secured a resounding victory in just 54 minutes.

Two-time quarter-finalist Elina Svitolina ensured she will stick around for the second week in Paris with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 27th seed.

Ukrainian third seed Svitolina is full of confidence after capturing her 15th career WTA at Strasbourg last weekend.

“It’s always really nice to have another chance to go deep in the tournament,” said Svitolina.

“It’s a little bit different without the crowd, so you start to treasure every match and every Grand Slam you play.”

