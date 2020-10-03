IPL 2020, RCB vs RR live: Royals in trouble after losing Smith, Buttler and Samson early
Follow updates from the first match of the first double-header in IPL 2020.
Live updates
After 10 overs, RR 70/3 (Uthappa 17, Lomror 22): Saini gets another over. Lomror adds another boundary to his tally, not the best of shots but has enough to reach boundary. RR going at 7 RPO now but Uthappa might have to get a move on.
After 9 overs, RR 61/3 (Uthappa 15, Lomror 15): Not been the best of starts for Zampa. That six by Lomror over midwicket meant there were 11 runs in that over and now he has gone for 19 in his first 2. Did not finish well against MI and now not able to keep the pressure here against RR.
Timeout taken after Lomror hits a six that calls for a ball change...
After 8 overs, RR 50/3: Decent recovery from RR after having lost their three big guns early. Uthappa hits a four to close out Zampa’s first over. Sundar follows that up with just a 4-run over. Good stuff from him again.
Watch the Samson dismissal here:
After 6 overs, RR 38/3: End of a powerplay that has belonged completely to RCB. Uthappa and Lomror have a big task on hand as RCB finish the powerplay up with a tidy Washington over.
4.1: CHAHAL STRIKES FIRST BALL! And it’s the big wicket of Sanju Samson. Caught and bowled, but the umpire needed a few replays. Hang on now, is that the right decision. Soft signal was out and the umpire said not enough evidence to overturn. Out or not out, what do you think?
After 4 overs, RR 31/2: A wicket-maiden by Saini as he troubles Uthappa too.
After 3.1 overs, RR 31/2: BIG WICKET! SAINI STRIKES FIRST BALL! BUTTLER GONE! The Indian pacer picks up from where he left off against MI. Fired in full just outside offstump, Buttler digs it out from the crease but the outside edge is taken sharply by Padikkal at slip. Dream start for RCB.
Navdeep Saini time...
After 3 overs, RR 31/1 (Buttler 22, Samson 4): EARLY WICKET! Isuru Udana bounces back brilliantly after being hit for a six and four by Buttler. He gets the wicket of RR captain Steve Smith who chops a slower delivery angled away from him onto the stumps. Change of pace worked in that case for Udana. Samson, meanwhile, walks in and hits the most elegant cover drive for four.
After 2.3 overs, RR 27/0 (Buttler 22, Smith 5): Buttler is teeing off. Udana bowls a short-slow ball and that is deposited over midwicket for a massive six. First of the weekend. Follows that up with a pull shot along the ground for four.
After 2 overs, RR 16/0 (Buttler 11, Smith 5): Around the wicket for Buttler, over for Smith. Another boundary for the Englishman in that over, another one behind square on the leg side. Good over otherwise by Washington.
Washington Sundar comes on...interesting call by Kohli, with two right-handers in. The offie does enjoy bowl in the first six.
After 1 over, RR 9/0 (Buttler 5, Smith 4): Udana induces a false shot off the very first ball but the edge does not carry to slip. Buttler then walks across and clips one fine for the first boundary. Nod of approval from Smith for an in-dipping delivery that cut him in half. But another leg glance goes for four, this time Smith. A good over from Udana spoiled by two balls on the pad that were hit either side of short fine.
Isuru Udana to start off with his left-arm medium pace...
3.28 pm: Right in the heat of Abu Dhabi, the game is all set to begin. Steve Smith and Jos Buttler opening, like they did in the last match. Can RCB make a good start with the ball?
Head to head
|Matches
|RCB won
|RR won
|No result
|RCB vs RR
|20
|8
|10
|2
Team news: RR have brought in Mahipal Lomror for Ankit Rajpoot. RCB are unchanged, which means AB de Villiers will continue to keep wickets.
Ian Bishop: “Whisper it quietly, but many are wondering if this could be the year for RCB...”
3.10 pm: Here’s how the teams have fared so far:
RCB in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day
|Venue
|Result
|Total points for season
|SRH vs RCB
|21 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB won by 10 runs
|2
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB lost by 97 runs
|2
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|RCB won Super Over
|4
RR in IPL 2020
|Match
|Day
|Venue
|Result
|Total points
|RR vs CSK
|22 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 16 runs
|2
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep
|Sharjah
|RR won by 4 wickets
|4
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep
|Dubai
|RR lost by 37 runs
|4
RR XI: One change for RR. Ankit Rajpoot is on the bench today and Mahipal Lomror comes into the XI.
RR XI: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
RCB XI: No changes to the RCB playing XI
RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS: Steve Smith wins the toss and RR will bat first. Pretty warm day and no one would have liked to field in the heat first and then bat.
Pitch: The wicket is expected to be on the slower side and a total around 160-170 should be a competitive one.
AB likes batting against RR:
Weather update:
Heat factor
The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in the first of the Indian Premier League double-headers in Abu Dhabi today.
Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals — as Steve Smith admitted — could not quite adapt to the conditions and ground dimensions in Dubai in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The ground in Abu Dhabi is on the bigger side too but the Royals’ experience of playing in Dubai will help them make more informed decisions.
