Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin caused a social media stir after he warned Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Aaron Finch for getting too far out of his crease at the non-striker’s end instead of running him out in the Indian Premier League on Monday.
The Indian spinner was bowling in the second innings of the match RCB.
Ashwin had divided opinions when he had ran Jos Buttler out in similar fashion in last season’s IPL. Moreover, after sealing his move to Delhi Capitals, coach Ricky Ponting had said that he would speak to Ashwin about running the non-striker out, termed as Mankading after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad.
The duo had conversations over the issue and it seems to have had an impact on Ashwin’s approach to it after he decided to warn Finch instead of running him out during the third over of RCB’s chase.
If anyone was worried that the decision would come back to haunt the Delhi Capitals, Finch was dismissed in the next over as Axar Patel had him caught behind.
But the incident got Twitter going and this is how fans reacted on the social media platform: