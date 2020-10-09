Rajasthan Royals’s top order may have been in prime form this season, but they could do with some help for their bowling department.

The Royals have conceded over 170 runs in all their IPL matches barring one. In that game, they lost the game by eight wickets having only made 154.

But thankfully they haven’t had to look too far for help with Shane Warne, who was handed over the added responsibility of a mentor, stepping in to give the spinners some much-needed advice.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their Twitter account, Warne is seen providing tips to leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia with Steve Smith also in attendance lending an ear to Warne.

Apart from technical tips, the legendary spinner also spoke to the bowlers about planning the field and playing mental games with the batsman.

Watch the full video of Shane Warne at the Rajasthan Royals training session: