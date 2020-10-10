IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Royals Challengers Bangalore: Live score, updates and commentary
Follow live coverage of match No 25 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
6.55 pm: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co have won just two out of their six matches so far. Virat Kohli’s men have fared better winning three out of their five matches but have had the odd hiccup along the way.
6.51 pm: Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab are heading towards their second win of the season. Follow live updates of their match with Kolkata Knight Riders here.
6.49 pm: CSK lead RCB 15-8 in their head-to-head. Will Kohli and Co get one back tonight?
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 25 of Indian Premier League 2020. In the second game this Saturday, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.