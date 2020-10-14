Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Capitals had beaten RR by 46 runs last week and Steve Smith’s men will look to return the compliment when they meet for the second time in the tournament.

The last time the two teams clashed, RR didn’t have Stokes in the ranks and even though the England all-rounder didn’t set the stage on fire in his first game, his presence inspired the former champions to snap a four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“With Stokesy back, it brings a nice balance to us. He just bowled one over as he just got out of a lockdown and is just working back into things,” Smith had said.

Head-to-head Mat RR wins DC wins RR win% DC win% RR vs DC 21 11 10 53% 47%

While Stokes will be an important cog in the RR wheel, the team will also have to fix its top order which has been short of runs in the last five games, leaving too much for the lower-order to get.

Skipper Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to make any significant contribution with the bat since setting the Sharjah ground on fire in their first two matches. Jos Buttler produced a superb 44-ball 70 against Mumbai Indians but didn’t capitalise on the starts in the last two matches.

In fact, if it wasn’t for Rahul Tewatia, the Royals would be placed worse than they are. The all-rounder, who had blasted five sixes against Kings XI Punjab, once again rescued RR with a 28-ball 45 in their last game against Sunrisers.

Delhi, on the other hand, were brought down by Mumbai Indians in their last game and Shreyas Iyer’s men will look to shrug off the odd defeat and get back to the top with a professional display.

DC results in IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai DC won Super Over after match was tied 2 CSK vs DC 25 Sep, Fri (1930) Dubai DC won by 44 runs 4 DC vs SRH 29 Sep, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi DC lost by 15 runs 4 DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah DC won by 18 runs 6 RCB vs DC 5 Oct, Mon (1930) Dubai DC won by 59 runs 8 RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah DC won by 46 runs 10 MI vs DC 11 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi DC lost by 5 wickets 10

RR results in IPL 2020 Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah RR won by 16 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah RR won by 4 wickets 4 RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai RR lost by 37 runs 4 RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RR lost by 8 wickets 4 MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi RR lost by 57 runs 4 RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah RR lost by 46 runs 4 SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai RR won by 5 wickets 6

The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit with Kagiso Rabada emerging as the best bowler this season, snaring 17 wickets so far.

He has been supported well by fellow South African pacer Anrich Nortje (8 wickets) and Harshal Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin too has bowled well in the power-play and along with Axar Patel, has done well to suffocate the opposition teams.

However, it was Marcus Stoinis, whose all-round show floored RR in their last face-off and Smith would hope that his side has his match in Stokes.

In bowling, Jofra Archer has led the charge for RR. He, along with the spin duo of Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal, have consistently figured in the XI, which has gone through a lot of chopping and changing.

For DC, Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form further boosts their batting order, featuring Prithvi Shaw and Iyer in the top four.

However, with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant ruled out for a week due to a hamstring injury, DC have been forced to drop Shimron Hetmyer and include Australian Alex Carey. It also gave Ajinkya Rahane his first match of this IPL.

DC Squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Shreyas Iyer Ishant Sharma Axar Patel Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw Amit Mishra Harshal Patel Alex Carey Shikhar Dhawan Avesh Khan R Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane Sandeep Lamichhane Lalit Yadav Shimron Hetmyer Kagiso Rabada Marcus Stoinis Keemo Paul Daniel Sams Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Anrich Nortje

RR squad Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Mahipal Lomror Ankit Rajpoot Shreyas Gopal Jos Buttler Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Ben Stokes Robin Uthappa Riyan Parag Jofra Archer Rahul Tewatia Sanju Samson David Miller Varun Aaron Shashank Singh Anuj Rawat Steve Smith Jaydev Unadkat Anirudha Joshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Kartik Tyagi Akash Singh Andrew Tye Oshane Thomas Tom Curran

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST and will be live on Star Sports network / Disney+ Hotstar

(With PTI inputs)