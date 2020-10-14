It seems to be the season of wicketkeepers showing off their brilliant outfield skills in cricket.

After Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the Indian Premier League, it was the turn of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to produce a moment of magic in the outfield.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was captaining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup, was not donning the gloves but still made his hands look like big enough to pull off a blinder in the match against Sindh.

His team, however, went on to lose a tense game by two wickets.

This catch, though, will likely go down as one of the best of all time.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to that catch:

Rizwan is the only wicket keeper in Pakistan that will also be one of the best (if not THE best) fielder in the outfield if played as a batsman only. pic.twitter.com/eLUWXwekqG — Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) October 13, 2020

Breathtaking catch by Rizwan. Surely one of the best in Pakistan’s cricket history. pic.twitter.com/kBvNzosG8B — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 13, 2020