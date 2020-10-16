7.01 pm: KKR win the toss and they elect to bat first.

6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 32 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 32

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +0.990 12
Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 +1.327 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 -0.139 10
Kolkata Knight Riders 7 4 3 -0.577 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 +0.009 6
Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 -0.390 6
Rajasthan Royals 8 3 5 -0.844 6
Kings XI Punjab 8 2 6 -0.295 4