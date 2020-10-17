Pakistan speedster Umar Gul on Saturday announced he will retire from all forms of cricket after the end of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The 36-year-old Gul, who played his last match for Pakistan – an ODI – in 2016, featured for Balochistan team in the National T20 Cup, which ends on Sunday. During the course of his career, the paceman represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is from 2003-16.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 World T20, when Pakistan won the trophy.

Gil’s side lost against Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in Rawalpindi on Friday to be out of reckoning for the semifinals.

With a very heavy heart and after a lot of thinking, i have decided to bid farewell to all formats of cricket after this National T20 Cup. I have always played for Pakistan with all my heart and 100% of hardwork. Cricket is and will always be my love n passion 1/3 — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 16, 2020

but all good things have to come to an end. Praying that the future will hold much more for me. Secondly, i would like to thank @TheRealPCB and all the coaches and people who have been a part of my cricketing journey. Special thanks to media, my fans and followers 2/3 — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 16, 2020

who made it all worthwhile n supported me at all times. Thank u so much 3/3 #lovecricket #PakistanZindabad — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 16, 2020

Here’s how some of his former teammates reacted to the announcement:

All good things in life must come to an end! ♥️ #ThankyouUmarGul @mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/MLM57UOIpm — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 16, 2020

I wish you all the best for your future endeavours @mdk_gul #Guldozer pic.twitter.com/I5mXpqhCW8 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 17, 2020

A magnificent and real skillful fast bowler who I’ve had the honour to share the cricket field with & lead as a captain. His performances for @TheRealPCB speak volume of how great a servant he has been to the nation. Best wishes to you @mdk_gul & your family for the future. pic.twitter.com/PtTosun04B — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) October 16, 2020

Umar Gul @mdk_gul started his ODI (Sharjah) & Test (Karachi) careers in 2003 and went on to impress in all formats. He was an amazing servant. Congratulations on an impactful career & thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/NuEufk0RdN — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 16, 2020

Congratulations gulle bhai for a wonderful career u beauty @mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/xr281ghuw3 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 16, 2020

Congratulations @mdk_gul on a wonderful career! One of the greatest ever for Pakistan, a great ambassador, a great role model and a big brother. Wishing you all the happiness and success in your post career. pic.twitter.com/IUyaz8wE3H — Shan Masood (@shani_official) October 16, 2020