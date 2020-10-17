Pakistan speedster Umar Gul on Saturday announced he will retire from all forms of cricket after the end of the ongoing National T20 Cup.
The 36-year-old Gul, who played his last match for Pakistan – an ODI – in 2016, featured for Balochistan team in the National T20 Cup, which ends on Sunday. During the course of his career, the paceman represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is from 2003-16.
He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 World T20, when Pakistan won the trophy.
Gil’s side lost against Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in Rawalpindi on Friday to be out of reckoning for the semifinals.
Here’s how some of his former teammates reacted to the announcement: