IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live: Steve Smith elects to bat first, Bangalore make two changes
All the live updates from the game between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.
Live updates
After 4 overs, RR are 38/0 (Uthappa 28, Stokes 7)
Another big over for RR! Robin Uthappa is putting on a show in Dubai! Isuru Udana joins the attack and Ben Stokes first gets a thick outside edge for four. Uthappa then finishes the over with a four and a six, both over mid-on.
After 3 overs, RR are 21/0 (Uthappa 18, Stokes 2)
Big over for RR! Top batting from Uthappa! The senior pro picks up four fours as Washington Sundar struggles to bowl to his field.
After 2 overs, RR are 5/0 (Uthappa 2, Stokes 2)
Another good over for RCB, this time from Chris Morris. No show of aggression so far from the RR batsmen.
After 1 over, RR are 2/0 (Uthappa 1, Stokes 1)
Super start from Sundar yet again. Keeps a tight line and length and concedes just two singles.
3.30 pm: We’re ready for live action from Dubai! A new opening pair for RR: Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa. Washington Sundar has the new ball in hand for RCB. Here we go!
3.10 pm: Playing XIs
RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RR: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.
3.05 pm: TOSS – Steve Smith has won the toss and RR will bat first in Dubai! Rajasthan are going in with an unchanged playing XI. Virat Kohli says RCB wanted to bat first. They have dropped Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.
2.49 pm: Historically, RR have a good record against RCB. But Kohli’s side have found some rhythm this year.
|Mat
|RR wins
|RCB wins
|NR
|RR win%
|RCB win%
|RR vs RCB
|21
|10
|9
|2
|52.63
|42.85
Royal Challengers Bangalore would want to get back to winning ways when they face a struggling Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.
RCB’s five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals are seventh on the points table with just three wins from eight outings.