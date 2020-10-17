IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni wins the toss, CSK will bat first
All the live updates from the game between CSK and DC.
Live updates
7.12 pm: In the RR vs RCB game, ABD has shown why he should never be held back...
One crazy Unadkat over was enough for ABD to stamp his class on the game...
7.11 pm: Shreyas Iyer at the toss...
“We will be giving him (Pant) one more game rest. We are playing with the same team. The boys are really motivated. This is going to be a good challenge, looking forward to it. Till the last ball we need to fight. We are not giving up at any situation. Our mindset is such that we fight till the end.”
7.05 pm: And here are the teams.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
7.02 pm: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat.
6.52 pm: News coming in that Shreyas Iyer is fit to play for DC.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings may have got a much-needed win in their last game but a stern test awaits as they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League today.
Dhoni’s men put in a solid all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they would aim to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season.
The absence of Rishabh Pant has put a spanner in the works for DC. It has forced them to change their team combination and it hasn’t worked quite as well as they would have hoped.
Head-to-head
|Mat
|DC wins
|CSK wins
|DC win%
|CSK win%
|DC vs CSK
|22
|7
|15
|31.81
|68.19