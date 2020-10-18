World No 1 Elavenil Valarivan won gold and Shahu Tushar Mane won the silver medal at the Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship 2020 on Sunday. The competition, held online, was organised by the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation.

India’s Elavenil shot 627.5 the 60-shots in the competition where shooters from six nations participated. Shiori Hirata won silver with 622.6 while Indonesian Vidya Toyyiba won bronze with 621.1 in the women’s event.

Japan won the gold in the men’s event as Naoya Okada shot 630.9 ahead of India’s Mane who shot 623.8 while Baki Abdullah Hel won Bronze for the hosts with an effort of 617.3.

Korea and Bhutan were the other countries to participate in the competition.

The championship was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Bangladesh’s Founding Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brother of the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.