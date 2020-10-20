IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: DC opts to bat first, Pant will be back in action
All the live updates from the KXIP vs DC game.
Live updates
DC 12/0 after 1 over (Shaw 1, Dhawan 12)
Maxwell with the first over and DC got 13 runs off it. It could have been at least four fewer runs but for an horrendous fielding effort by Pooran at point. Anyway, Dhawan is up and running and that should worry KXIP.
7.24 pm: DC batting first and the Shami vs Dhawan battle will be a crucial one.
7.07 pm: Delhi have made three changes. Nortje rested and Daniel Sams comes in, while Rahane and Carey make way for Pant and Hetmyer.
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.
7.06 pm: Chris Jordan misses out and Jimmy Neesham makes his way into the KXIP Playing XI.
KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
7.02 pm: DC win the toss and they will be batting first.
6.53 pm: But while Dhawan has just found his form, KL Rahul has seemingly never been out of it. In just 9 matches, he has already scored 525 runs. His side hasn’t finished matches well but Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been getting them off to great starts.
6.50 pm: Shikhar Dhawan is the batsman in form for Delhi Capitals. In his last three matches, he has elevated his batting to a different level. Three consecutive 50+ scores for the left-hander – 69* vs MI, 57 vs Royals, 101* vs CSK.
6.47 pm: Punjab has traditionally done well against Delhi but this is a different DC. Here’s a look at their head-to-head.
|Matches
|Delhi wins
|Punjab wins
|Tied
|DC v KXIP
|24
|11
|14
|0
6.40 pm: The nail-biting second Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians was certainly a morale-lifter but the inconsistent Kings XI Punjab have another tough battle at hand when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.
The match went into a Super Over last time the two teams met and more than Delhi, KXIP will be hoping that it doesn’t come down to that again.