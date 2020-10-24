3.09 pm: Playing XIs
KKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

3.05 pm: TOSS – Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first! DC have replaced Prithvi and Daniel Sams with Rahane and Nortje. KKR have replaced Kuldeep and Banton with Narine and Nagarkoti.

Head-to-head

Matches DC win KKR win Tied
DC vs KKR 24 11 13 1 (DC won)

2.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 42 of Indian Premier League 2020. In today’s first game, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 42

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 +1.448 14
Delhi Capitals 10 7 3 +0.774 14
Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 +0.182 14
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 5 5 -0.828 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 +0.092 8
Kings XI Punjab 10 4 6 -0.177 8
Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 -0.620 8
Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 -0.733 6