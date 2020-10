Varun Chakravarthy registered the first five-wicket haul of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League as his spell helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs and stay in control in the playoffs race.

The KKR spinner picked up five wickets in his spell against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as Eoin Morgan and Co thumped Shreyas Iyer’s team.

Varun picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel.