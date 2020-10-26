06.48 pm: Here’s a look at KKR’s results and their remaining fixtures this season. Two winnable games after tonight, but a defeat against KXIP will make their playoff dream harder to achieve.

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result
KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 49 runs
KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 7 wickets
RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai KKR won by 37 runs
DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah KKR lost by 18 runs
KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 10 runs
KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 2 runs
RCB vs KKR 12 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah KKR lost by 82 runs
MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 8 wickets
SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won Super Over
KKR vs RCB 21 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 8 wickets
KKR vs DC 24 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 59 runs
KKR vs KXIP 26 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah
CSK vs KKR 29 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai
KKR vs RR 1 Nov, Sun (1930) Dubai

06.45 pm: The importance of two points tonight cannot be understated for the two sides. Read KKR vs KXIP preview here.

06.40 pm: Hello and welcome to coverage of match No 46 in the Indian Premier League, 13th edition. And boy, is it a big one. In a tournament like this, most matches are crucial in the league stage but this is one that is as close to a playoff situation as possible. No 4 Kolkata Knight Riders take on No 5 Kings XI Punjab and a win here is going to be massive in the race for playoffs.

Here’s how the all-important points table looks at the moment:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
1  Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 +1.252 14
2  Delhi Capitals 11 7 4 +0.434 14
3  Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 +0.092 14
4  Kolkata Knight Riders 11 6 5 -0.476 12
5  Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 -0.103 10
6  Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 -0.505 10
7  Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 +0.029 8
8  Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 -0.602 8