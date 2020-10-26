IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP live updates: A massive match in race for playoff spots
Updates from match No 46 in the Indian Premier League.
06.48 pm: Here’s a look at KKR’s results and their remaining fixtures this season. Two winnable games after tonight, but a defeat against KXIP will make their playoff dream harder to achieve.
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 49 runs
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR won by 37 runs
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|KKR lost by 18 runs
|KKR vs CSK
|7 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 10 runs
|KXIP vs KKR
|10 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 2 runs
|RCB vs KKR
|12 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|KKR lost by 82 runs
|MI vs KKR
|16 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 8 wickets
|SRH vs KKR
|18 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won Super Over
|KKR vs RCB
|21 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 8 wickets
|KKR vs DC
|24 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 59 runs
|KKR vs KXIP
|26 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK vs KKR
|29 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR vs RR
|1 Nov, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
06.45 pm: The importance of two points tonight cannot be understated for the two sides. Read KKR vs KXIP preview here.
06.40 pm: Hello and welcome to coverage of match No 46 in the Indian Premier League, 13th edition. And boy, is it a big one. In a tournament like this, most matches are crucial in the league stage but this is one that is as close to a playoff situation as possible. No 4 Kolkata Knight Riders take on No 5 Kings XI Punjab and a win here is going to be massive in the race for playoffs.
Here’s how the all-important points table looks at the moment:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|+1.252
|14
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|7
|4
|+0.434
|14
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|7
|4
|+0.092
|14
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|6
|5
|-0.476
|12
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|5
|6
|-0.103
|10
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|5
|7
|-0.505
|10
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|+0.029
|8
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|-0.602
|8