Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar called for transparency regarding Rohit Sharma’s fitness after the opening batsman was pictured training with Mumbai Indians on the night he was not named in any of the three squads to tour Australia later this year.

India’s squads for Australia: Injured Rohit Sharma not included, Rishabh Pant picked only for Tests

India’s limited-over vice-captain was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a hamstring injury, which raised question marks over his participation in the remainder of the Indian Premier League as well.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” the board’s secretary Jay Shah said in a press release announcing the squads.

But soon after the announcement was made, Mumbai Indians tweeted that their captain was practising once again.

Gavaskar said he was shown pictures of Rohit practising with MI again and that raised a question mark over his exclusion especially from the Test match-squad.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way,” Gavaskar told broadcaster Star Sports at the end of the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Sharjah on Monday.

“And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody.”

Gavaskar also referred to Mayank Agarwal, who has not played in the last few matches for Kings XI Punjab but still named in the squad for all three formats.

“The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don’t want to give their hand away. They don’t want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players,” Gavaskar said.

In Rohit’s absence, the in-form KL Rahul will be Virat Kohli’s deputy in the white ball teams and is also back in the Test squad after a considerable period of time. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant failed to make the cut for the limited overs teams even though he retained his place in the Test squad.

Earlier during IPL, MI had announced Rohit Sharma had suffered left leg hamstring strain. “Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” the franchise said ahead of the match against CSK. Rohit has since missed two matches, with Kieron Pollard leading the side.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27.