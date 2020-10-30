IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR live updates: RR win toss, elect to have a bowl first
Live updates from match No 50 of IPL 2020.
Live updates
7.04 pm: No changes to the KXIP playing XI. One change for RR — Varun Aaron coming in for Ankit Rajpoot.
KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul, M Singh, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh
RR playing XI: R Uthappa, B Stokes, S Samson, S Smith, J Buttler, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, V Aaron, K Tyagi
7.01 pm: RR have won the toss and they are going to have a bowl first. They aren’t sure whether the dew will come or not, so decided to bowl first.
06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 50 in the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab, on a five-match unbeaten run, take on Rajasthan Royals who need to win tonight to stay alive in the tournament.
Here’s how the points table looks like:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|8
|4
|+1.186
|16
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|+0.048
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|7
|5
|+0.030
|14
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|12
|6
|6
|-0.049
|12
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|-0.467
|12
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|5
|7
|+0.396
|10
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|5
|7
|-0.505
|10
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|5
|8
|-0.532
|10
As the RR Twitter handle pointed out brilliantly, this is more than just a match between two teams tonight: