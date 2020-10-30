7.04 pm: No changes to the KXIP playing XI. One change for RR — Varun Aaron coming in for Ankit Rajpoot.

KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul, M Singh, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh

RR playing XI: R Uthappa, B Stokes, S Samson, S Smith, J Buttler, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, V Aaron, K Tyagi

7.01 pm: RR have won the toss and they are going to have a bowl first. They aren’t sure whether the dew will come or not, so decided to bowl first.

06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 50 in the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab, on a five-match unbeaten run, take on Rajasthan Royals who need to win tonight to stay alive in the tournament.

Here’s how the points table looks like:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Q  Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 +1.186 16
2  Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 +0.048 14
3  Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 +0.030 14
4  Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 -0.049 12
5  Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 -0.467 12
6  Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 +0.396 10
7  Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 -0.505 10
8  Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 -0.532 10

As the RR Twitter handle pointed out brilliantly, this is more than just a match between two teams tonight: