Continuing his brilliant form with the bat since coming into the tournament mid-way through, Chris smashed a 63-ball 99 to steer Kings XI Punjab to 185/4 in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Gayle, who had four boundaries and eight sixes in his explosive innings, was out just two balls before the end of the innings off a Jofra Archer yorker.

With the seventh six off the innings, when he pulled a short ball from Kartik Tyagi over midwicket, Gayle became the first man in the history of T20 cricket to hit 1,000 sixes.

