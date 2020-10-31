IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live: Warner elects to bowl first, Bangalore bring back Saini and Udana
Follow live coverage of match No 52 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 1 over, RCB are 3/0 (Philippe 2, Padikkal 1)
Steady start from Sandeep Sharma, gets some sharp in-swing to the right-hander. Three singles come from the first over.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for live action from Sharjah! Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal are opening the batting for RCB. Sandeep Sharma has the new ball in hand for SRH. Here we go!
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
RCB: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7.02 pm: TOSS – David Warner has won the toss and SRH will bowl first at Sharjah!
Head-to-head
|Mat
|RCB wins
|SRH wins
|RCB win%
|SRH win%
|RCB vs SRH
|15
|7
|8
|47
|53
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 52 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.
With a playoffs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to shrug off the disappointment of back-to-back defeats when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at Sharjah on Saturday.
Virat Kohli and Co will have their work cut out as SRH will be confident after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals.
Going by the current standings, RCB are better-placed at number two and they need to win one of their remaining two games – against SRH or DC – to make the cut. And even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that they need favourable results from other games.
SRH, on the other hand, are in do-or-die territory. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches – against RCB and MI – to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning.
If that happens, SRH’s progress to the playoffs is all but assured because of a superior NRR than all the teams which can finish on 14 points. RCB need to regroup as their confidence definitely took a beating after crushing defeats at the hands of MI and CSK.