Rajasthan Royals, who had partnered with Niine India ahead of Indian Premier League’s 2020 season, posted a video on their social media handles on Saturday where players talk about period in an attempt to break the stigma around the topic.

Royals, the champions of the inaugural edition, are the first IPL team to have a partnership with a feminine hygiene products brand, Niine India.

Let’s talk period: IPL side Rajasthan Royals’ partnership with sanitary napkin brand is significant

“A conversation of honesty, information and breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you - let’s talk periods,” tweeted Royals.

Robin Uthappa hosted a rapid-fire format quiz featuring Jos Buttler, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia as the players were asked about various issues surrounding female menstruation in an attempt to break the taboo surrounding the issue.

Rajasthan Royals’ Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur had said in August about the partnership: “IPL is a fantastic commodity which is loved and watched by millions around the world, we at Rajasthan Royals, through this partnership look to be the drivers of change both on and off the field during the IPL, sending out a resounding message of change on the biggest of stages.”