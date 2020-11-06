IPL 2020, Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live: Scores and commentary
6.49 pm: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have done well to reach the playoffs. But in order to win their first IPL title, they will need to dig deep and turn things around. Read more about it here:
6.44 pm: The two teams have faced each other 16 times, with SRH leading the head-to-head 9-7. In their two league stage clashes this season, both teams won one game each.
6.30 pm: Hello all and welcome the first official knockout match of Indian Premier League 2020.
(We had a couple of knockout games in the group stage but this is the real deal now). After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament-opener, Virat Kohli had called it a “comeback and a half”. Royal Challengers Bangalore need that and some tonight after four defeats in a row. For SRH, more of the same will do. What a run they are on, winning three in a row against teams in the top four to reach the post-season yet again.
