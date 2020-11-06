Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowed on Friday he would not “fall like a house of cards” after damaging defeats ramped up the pressure on the Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils reacted impressively following the chastening 6-1 home defeat to predecessor Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham at the start of October but things have gone badly awry in the past week.

United fell to an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, just days after a flat performance in the 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

United are languishing in 15th spot in the Premier League table.

Scrutiny has ratcheted up on Solskjaer ahead of Saturday’s crunch trip to Everton. They would have their lowest points tally after seven matches since 1989/90 if they fail to win.

But asked at his pre-match press conference if he is as certain of being successful at United as he was when permanently appointed manager, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, why wouldn’t I be?

“If I don’t trust my beliefs and values and my staff’s quality and the players’ quality, who else should?

“I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards.”

The United manager said the team has to show their mental strength now.

“There are demands on a Man United player, coach and manager,” he added. “There is an expectation. We have to be tough mentally.

“We are the best and biggest club in the world. [After Wednesday] we didn’t expect anything but criticism. It is how you deal with it.

“The boys are ready for a reaction. We are all hurt. It is never easy when you lose two games on the bounce but that is football.”

(With AFP inputs)