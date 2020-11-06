If you ask any batsman what their worst nightmare is, the following would invariably feature:

Getting run out on zero

Getting run out off the first ball you face

And perhaps the worst, getting run out off a free hit

In the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Moeen Ali ticked all three of those boxes simultaneously.

Facing a free hit off Shahbaz Nadeem’s bowling, Ali hit the ball straight to Rashid Khan at cover and took off for a single. But, given that run out is the only way a batsman could actually be out off a free hit, the worst-case scenario came true for the RCB and England allrounder.

And it was quite the direct hit from Rashid Khan too, who might have finished his bowling without a wicket but made a big impact on the match as he almost always does.