The thrill of a well executed yorker can be matched by a few other things in cricket.

A day after Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker to Shikhar Dhawan in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2020, it was T Natarajan’s turn to hit the timber with a peach of a delivery in the Eliminator on Friday.

If Bumrah’s yorker came in the second over of the match against Dhawan who was yet to get off the mark, Natarajan’s was more special in terms of the context. De Villiers was the only RCB batsman who looked in good touch in the knockout match, and with him well-set on 56 off 43 balls, in the 18th over of the match, the pacer from Tamil Nadu produced one of the deliveries of the tournament.

T Natarajan has served up one of the deliveries of the tournament. Which Yorker was better guys; Bumrah to Dhawan or Natarajan to DeVilliers? — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2020

Just call him Yorker Natarajan! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2020

It is worth noting now that Natarajan has dismissed Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers during the course of the tournament. The yorker-specialist has made quite an impression at IPL 2020.