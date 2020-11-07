West Indies captain Jason Holder, whose late inclusion galvanised a much-improved Sunrisers Hyderabad, praised his side’s bowlers for “using brains” as much as skills that earned them a place in the second IPL qualifier against Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers bowlers stifled RCB to a paltry score of 131 and won the Eliminator by 6 wickets with Holder playing an important all-round role with 3 for 25 and 24 not out off 20 balls.

“For me, it’s all about execution. We have had lots of discussions about certain players and in the heat of the battle, it’s all about executing. Led by our bowlers, we have used our skills and our brains,” Holder said at the post-match press conference.

The Caribbean skipper is happy that SRH have “peaked at the right time”.

“Morale is really good as we have done well at the back half of the tournament. We peaked at the right stage and (we are) carrying good momentum. Different guys have put up their hands on different occasions. One more good effort and we will be in the finals,” he said.

For Holder, who has made the difference with his steady medium pace, picking up 13 wickets in six games, it was being in a good space after two difficult years when he hardly bowled due to a shoulder injury.

“For me, I have had more overs in the nets. I have had a few injuries in the last couple of years, which have hampered my preparations as I wasn’t able to bowl as much in the nets.

“I had a bad shoulder and had surgeries. So, I worked a little harder, fine-tuned my skills. I am in a good space and that gives me confidence,” Holder said.

Sunrisers have shown that they have had a dynamic bowling attack, which has been handled very well by their skipper David Warner.

“Sandeep continues to swing it. Natarajan is very subtle with his variations and consistent as well. We have really good balance.

“While Sandeep is shorter, me at 6 feet 7 inches come in with bounce. Rashid is a world-class spinner and we have Nadeem. David has used him well in this tournament.”

