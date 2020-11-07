Sanjay Manjrekar is set to return as a commentator with the beginning of India’s tour of Australia later this month, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

The former India cricketer was removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India from its commentary panel for the scheduled series against South Africa earlier this year, which got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was then not included in the panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League either.

Manjrekar had even written to the BCCI, asking to be reinstated, and offered a public apology if he had “unwittingly offended anyone”.

But according to the latest report, Manjrekar has been roped in by Sony Pictures Network, the broadcasters of India’s matched Down Under, to be a part of the commentary team.

For English commentary, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Michael Clarke, Glenn McGrath and Andrew Symonds are likely to be part of the panel.

India are set to play three One-Day Internationals, three T20Is and four Test matches in Australia, starting from November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Manjrekar was in the news for the wrong reasons twice last year. He was first criticised for calling Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer” during the ODI World Cup in England, before getting into an on-air spat with Bhogle during India’s first-ever day-night Test.