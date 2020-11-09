As their sensational run came to an end in the Indian Premier League, a disappointed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said he was proud of his team despite falling at the final hurdle before the final.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Everyone was talking about the big three teams. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and teams like RCB as well, but I’m really proud to be where we are today,” he said.

#IPL2020



SRH had to win their last 3 matches to reach the playoffs.



Beat DC.

Beat RCB.

Beat MI.



Eliminator: Beat RCB, again.

Qualifier 2: Lost against DC.



A sensational run comes to an end for #Sunrisers. pic.twitter.com/xhKVp5AWtr — The Field (@thefield_in) November 8, 2020

Warner and Co have had wretched luck with injuries during the course of the season but the Aussie opener chose to look at the positives.

“The finding of Natarajan... he’s been waiting in the wings to get his chance. To have an IPL season like the one he’s had, he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great. The back-half of the tournament is the way we like to play our cricket.”

Warner, however, admitted that fielding let his team down in the tournament.

“The main thing is attitude on the field. You can’t win tournaments if you don’t take catches, so that, we’ll have to do much better next time - that’s what’s let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field,” he said adding that batting and bowling improved after some mistakes.

Asked about the impact injuries to key players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha had on the campaign, he said, “It has been difficult, but the rest of the players have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today.”